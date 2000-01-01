WHAT YOU GET

Core Club is designed to offer a wide-range of mat-based pilates classes you can do from anywhere. Utilizing Kassar's fast-paced and targeted technique, every class is designed to isolate and fatigue each muscle group, so you feel strong and see serious results. From introductory classes designed to teach you the moves to more advanced classes utilizing a variety of props, the Core Club has something for everyone, even moms-to-be.