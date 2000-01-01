WHAT YOU GET
WHAT YOU NEED
ACCESS ANYWHERE
WHAT YOU GET
Core Club is designed to offer a wide-range of mat-based pilates classes you can do from anywhere. Utilizing Kassar's fast-paced and targeted technique, every class is designed to isolate and fatigue each muscle group, so you feel strong and see serious results. From introductory classes designed to teach you the moves to more advanced classes utilizing a variety of props, the Core Club has something for everyone, even moms-to-be.Start Your Free Trial
WHAT YOU NEED
Should you choose to add props to your routines,
please see below for a recommended list of equipment.
All series can be modified with or without props.
— Mini Resistance Bands (light, medium and heavy)
— Pilates Ring 15”
— Mini Stability Ball 7.5” - 9”
— Ankle/Wrist Weights - 1lb - 3lb
— Hand Weights - 2lbs, 3lbs, 5lbs, 8lbs
— Core Sliders
— Yoga Mat
— Towel
— Grip Socks
ACCESS ANYWHERE
Use your laptop, iPhone, iPad, AppleTV, Roku or Android
device to workout with us anytime + anywhere!